INDIANAPOLIS — October unemployment in northeast Indiana dropped, but so did the labor force compared with a year ago when the economy was humming along at full employment.
All northeast Indiana counties have dipped below the 5% mark for the first time since April, marking a return to full employment. Allen and Grant counties were the last two to make it below the 5% mark. All northeast Indiana counties also experience declines in the labor force.
“Seeing the unemployment rate decline so swiftly from the April highs is reassuring up to a point,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne. “The ‘full-employment’ measure may be a bit of false narrative because of the shrinking workforce and the limited information this measures. This news should be tempered by the rise in demand for food banks and other emergency relief services. Too many workers and their families have not yet returned to their pre-pandemic conditions.”
LaGrange County led the way in October with an unemployment rate of 3.3%. That compares with 3.7% in September but it was 2.5% in October 2019. The labor force in LaGrange has shrunk by more than 3,000 workers year over year, hitting 16,827 in October.
Next lowest was Whitley County with an October unemployment rate of 3.4%, a decline from 4.1% in September and nearly the same as October 2019 when the rate was 3.3%. The decline in the labor force, about 500 people, to 17,717, was the least in the six-county northeast Indiana area monitored by KPC Media Group.
Steuben County's unemployment dropped to 3.7% from 4.4% in September. It was a full point less than the 2.7% rate a year ago October. The labor force dropped by nearly 2,000 people, to 19,084.
DeKalb County came in at 3.9% in October, a drop from 4.8% in September. In October 2019 the unemployment rate was 3.0%. DeKalb's labor force dropped to 21,343, a decline of about 1,500 year over year.
Noble County had an October unemployment rate of 4.6%, a drop from 5.4% in September yet well above the 2.9% from a year ago. Noble County's labor force dropped to 21,457, a decline of about 2,200 from a year ago.
Allen County's unemployment rate was down to 4.9% from the 6.0% in September yet above the 3.3% in October 2019. Allen County's labor force, at 187,290, was down about 2,500 people.
While COVID-19 still is putting a strain on the economy, there are employers who are hiring, a Northeast Indiana Works official said.
“For those people who are able to return to work and choose to do so, there are jobs,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works. “Our business services team has been handling a fairly steady stream of hiring notices from employers throughout northeast Indiana across multiple industries. It appears to be a relatively employee friendly job market.”
Northeast Indiana Works can be reached at 469-4306.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.