ANGOLA — An emergency disaster declaration made by Angola Mayor Richard Hickman on Monday was extended until further notice by the Angola Common Council during an emergency meeting held Friday afternoon.
Power was also granted to let the mayor, clerk-treasurer or mayor pro-tempore handle state directives that are issued related to COVID-19.
The decision extends the declaration until Gov. Eric Holcomb terminates the statewide public health emergency declaration made for the coronavirus outbreak issued on March 6.
Hickman first issued the executive order declaring a local disaster emergency throughout the city on March 16.
That order said departments were to coordinate emergency response activities with federal and state agencies, ordered offices, departments and employees to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols, to seek and accept funding or other resources from any entity to treat, control and stop the spread of COVID-19 and to assist in the execution of the order, provided that no office, department or employee acting in the name of the city spend or make commitment to spend funds not appropriated for such purposes.
Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell said council members had some discussion on what powers Hickman has as mayor during this time and with the declaration.
“They wanted to understand the powers he has,” she said. “Kim (Shoup, city attorney) explained it’s more city government-oriented and not like he can order all restaurants closed. Instead for that it’s relying on what the state or federal government tell everyone.”
Twitchell also said officials are receiving daily directives from state agencies like the state board of accounts on how to handle banking and claims.
“These agencies are asking us to have council meet to approve,” she said. “We wanted blanket approval to approve those, following the issued directives instead of having to have council meet to approve them.”
Hickman said people right now need to have patience and perseverance.
“It’s going to take a lot of both,” he said.
