INDIANAPOLIS — New COVID-19 cases and the one-day positivity rate increased on Tuesday, as it does most Tuesdays, but week-to-week numbers remain at about the same level.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health's Tuesday update, Indiana added 829 new cases of COVID-19. That's an increase from Monday, which is typical as Mondays generally post the lowest single-day totals in the week.
Compared to other Tuesdays in August, however, this week's total remains at about the same level. New case counts on Tuesdays for the first three weeks of the month were 822, 870 and 841, respectively, so this week's total is in line with where cases have been on average.
The 829 cases on Tuesday came on 14,640 tests total, including slightly more than 8,900 Hoosiers being tested for the first time. That represented a single-day positivity rate of 5.66%, higher than recent days and the highest since the rate was over 6% back on Aug. 14.
The state logged 15 deaths on Tuesday, with death counts usually elevated on Tuesdays coming off the weekend and due to reporting lags.
Locally, case numbers were most unchanged except in DeKalb County, which reported a boost in cases in recent days. The county's total increased 12 from the day before to 294 overall, although the county health department is currently reporting 304 cases all time.
Due to the health department reporting more current numbers that the state, which may appear a day in arrears, small discrepancies usually exist between the health department count and the state dashboard.
Elsewhere in four-county area, Noble County added two cases, LaGrange County increased one and Steuben County was unchanged.
No new deaths were reported locally, with Noble County remaining at 30, LaGrange County at 11, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
Hoosiers will get a decision this week on whether there will be any changes in Indiana's reopening plan, as the governor's recent ordered extended the current Stage 4.5 through Thursday.
Holcomb will address the state in a press conference Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., as usual.
Indiana has been stalled in Stage 4.5 — which in itself was a half-step after Holcomb chose not to put the state into Stage 5, full reopening — since July 4. Since the holiday, Indiana's numbers of cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations had increased and stayed at higher levels.
Going into Wednesday, while the state's numbers have leveled off since Holcomb declared a month-long extension of Stage 4.5 at the end of July, the indicators haven't come down.
Throughout August the state has average 852 cases per day, almost 200 cases higher on average than July, and the statewide positivity rate has gone up.
Although numbers haven't increase more past some highs at and slightly above 1,000 cases per day on the most voluminous days, numbers haven't deflated like they were during May and June when Indiana was advancing smoothly along its reopening track.
