ANGOLA — There are two days left to vote absentee for this year's presidential election.
Saturday and Monday are the final two days to vote absentee.
Saturday the Steuben County Courthouse will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Monday, absentee voting will be available from 8 a.m. to noon.
People with mail-in absentee ballots may still drop their completed ballots off at the Steuben County Courthouse.
Those ballots must be received by the clerk's office by noon on election day in order to be counted. It is not suggested that people try to mail in their ballots at this late date if they want them to be counted.
