AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported one new death of a county resident who was positive for the coronavirus and 35 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The person who died was older than 90. No further information about the death will be released, the department said.
A total of 68 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, including 34 in December — more than one per day this month.
With Thursday’s new cases, the county passed the 3,000 mark on the final day of the year, reaching 3,010 since the start of the pandemic and 1,045 in December alone.
Thursday ended a recent trend in which new cases had fallen to 18 per day, by slightly exceeding the overall December average of 34 cases per day.
Thursday’s new patients are evenly distributed by age. They include none between birth and age 10; three between ages 11-20; three from 21-30 years of age; five between 31-40; three who are 41-50 years old; eight who are 51-60; five who are 61-70; two who are 71-80; two who are 81-90 and four between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 224 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 40 who have been treated by intensive-care units.
