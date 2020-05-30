INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 cases in northeast Indiana are rising, with local counties adding more cases than usual as of Saturday’s statewide count.
As of Saturday’s noon update from the Indiana State Department of Health, Noble County added 17 new cases of COVID-19, taking its overall total to 228.
That’s the latest in a surge taking week. Noble County sat at 185 cases as of Monday, so the 43 it’s added this week accounts for a 23% increase in less than a week.
Noble County did identify a third nursing home — North Ridge Village in Albion — with its first positive case. Additional testing of residents and staff was on tap, but it’s unclear how many of the new cases might be attributable to that facility. Noble County also has ongoing battles with COVID-19 in two other long-term care facilities.
“New positive cases are being reported daily over multiple parts of the county with exposures related to long-term care and other healthcare facilities, but also personal service and manufacturing businesses,” Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said in a countywide update sent Friday evening. “Efforts are being made to inform people with significant exposures (within 6 feet for 10 minutes or more) to positive COVID-19 victims that they should self-isolate and should be tested for the virus as well as watching for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. If you receive such a call, please cooperate!”
Other counties have also seen a notable rise in cases this week.
LaGrange County has added 16 cases over the week to 76 total, a 27% increase; and DeKalb County has gone from 29 to 37 cases since Monday, a 28% increase.
Steuben County was the only local county with relatively minor COVID-19 activity, adding only four cases over six days. Steuben currently sits at 83 cases total.
Statewide, new cases rose by 653, above average for May.
Aside from one new death in Noble County on Tuesday, no other COVID-19 patients have died in the region this week. Noble County sits at 21 deaths overall, LaGrange and Steuben counties have had two deaths each and DeKalb County has had one.
Statewide deaths were low on Saturday at just 12, however death totals typically drop over the weekends due to delays in reporting. Indiana inches closer to 2,000 total deaths, a number it could potentially hit tomorrow or early into the next week.
Indiana did set a new single-day testing record on Saturday, however, processing 7,682 new tests.
Outside of testing through medical providers, 50 testing sites run by OptumServe remain available throughout the state. Sites in the region include one at the National Guard armory in Angola, at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville and at Lakeland High School in LaGrange.
Health officials are encouraging Hoosiers to get tested, especially if they have symptoms, but also for asymptomatic people with other risk factors.
On Friday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said many sites still have available capacity that’s not being utilized.
Gaff encouraged anyone with symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting to get tested.
But others should consider getting tested, too, as it may help identify asymptomatic carriers in the community.
“Even if you do not have any of these (symptoms), you may be eligible for testing for free at the Optum Testing Site at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville if you have at least one risk factor such as being 65 years old or more,” Gaff said “For an appointment, register online at lhi.care/covidtesting.”
