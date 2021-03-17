INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 2.15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed in Indiana, reports of serious side effects with the vaccine number less than 20 each.
Data available through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System said there have been 591 reports of adverse effects in Indiana through Wednesday morning, totaling 2,693 symptoms.
Adverse effects can be reported by vaccine producers, health care workers or even the general public — although the latter may have some difficulty as common symptoms are listed via their medical names instead of common names, for example "pyrexia" instead of fever.
The VAERS system helps the CDC identify possible patterns resulting from a vaccine — the system tracks reports for all vaccines ranging from the new COVID-19 shots to more familiar vaccines for things like polio, tetanus and even annual flu shots — to watch for previously unknown effects that may indicate a safety issue with an injection.
Reports to the adverse effects system log symptoms a person may have experienced after receiving a vaccine, but does not necessarily represent that a person experienced those symptoms directly because of the vaccine, the CDC notes.
"VAERS accepts reports of adverse events and reactions that occur following vaccination. Healthcare providers, vaccine manufacturers, and the public can submit reports to the system. While very important in monitoring vaccine safety, VAERS reports alone cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness. The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable. In large part, reports to VAERS are voluntary, which means they are subject to biases. This creates specific limitations on how the data can be used scientifically. Data from VAERS reports should always be interpreted with these limitations in mind," the CDC website says on the landing page to the database.
That data, can, however, be used by investigators with the CDC to identify and then further analyze whether a particular health outcome being reported with a vaccine has any type of causal link to that shot.
"The strengths of VAERS are that it is national in scope and can quickly provide an early warning of a safety problem with a vaccine. As part of CDC and FDA’s multi-system approach to post-licensure vaccine safety monitoring, VAERS is designed to rapidly detect unusual or unexpected patterns of adverse events, also known as “safety signals.” If a safety signal is found in VAERS, further studies can be done in safety systems such as the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink or the Clinical Immunization Safety Assessment project. These systems do not have the same scientific limitations as VAERS, and can better assess health risks and possible connections between adverse events and a vaccine," the CDC explains.
With those caveats in mind, as of Wednesday morning Indiana had 591 reports detailing a total of 2,693 adverse effects, meaning that at least some and perhaps many reports came with multiple side effects listed.
The most common adverse effects listed are ones the public has already been warned of before taking the vaccine and are symptoms that are generally minor and resolve quickly.
The most common effect reported to the CDC in Indiana are headache (148 reports), followed by chills (111), fever (111), fatigue (108) and nausea (98).
After the top five there are 19 other side effects listed with more than 20 reports. Those include in decreasing order: pain, dizziness, muscle pain, injection site pain, pain in extremity, joint pain, itchy skin, vomiting, injection site redness, "pins and needles" pain, weakness/lack of energy, increased heart rate, rash, diarrhea, injection site swelling, numbness and shortness of breath.
Those symptoms make up 1,223 of the total effects reported, or 45%.
The 25th most-reported side effect is death, with 19 reports to date since vaccines began being distributed in mid-December 2020.
The vaccine has been distributed to 1,330,347 unique Hoosiers as of Wednesday morning, meaning that even if all 19 deaths were directly attributable to the vaccine — state health officials have previously indicated that most of the people who have died after were already in extremely poor health when they received it and the death appears likely unrelated — that would be a known-case death rate of 0.0014%.
Since March 2020, Indiana has logged 12,466 deaths from COVID-19 on 673,528 cases, a known-case death rate of 1.85%, more than 1,300 times higher, for comparison.
Deaths following vaccination must be reported to the federal government, so the number is much more likely to be comprehensive compared more minor symptoms that most people would not take time or effort to report.
"(The Food and Drug Administration) requires vaccination providers to report any death after COVID-19 vaccination to VAERS," the CDC states. "Reports of death to VAERS following vaccination do not necessarily mean the vaccine caused the death. CDC follows up on any report of death to request additional information and learn more about what occurred and to determine whether the death was a result of the vaccine or unrelated."
With the information gathered nationally so far, there's no indication that vaccines are causing deaths or that deaths are occurring more often than typically due to the COVID-19 vaccine.
"To date, VAERS has not detected patterns in cause of death that would indicate a safety problem with COVID-19 vaccines," the CDC states.
Following death at No. 25 most reported, there are 22 other symptoms with between 10-20 reports, which include some other minor symptoms like decreased appetite, flushing, or feeling hot, while also including some more serious symptoms including tachycardia (rapid heart rate), chest discomfort, increased blood pressure and vertigo.
After that, there are dozens of other symptoms listed, all with fewer than 10 reports. Those include several minor reactions (cough, sneezing, feeling cold) while also some more serious conditions like anaphylactic shock, of which there were two reports in Indiana.
Anaphylaxis, an allergic reaction, is one of the most serious reactions a person can have but generally presents within 30 minutes, which is why clinics make people wait for 15 minutes after receiving their shot before being able to live.
Although some people can contract COVID-19 with little to no symptoms, more severe cases can include high fever, extreme fatigue and weakness and breathing problems. People who do need to be hospitalized stay on average 12 days, according to the Regenstrief Institute, which tracks hospitalizations in Indiana.
People who do recover have also noted lingering effects of a serious COVID-19 case last for weeks or months after the initial infection, while health officials are still studying whether the virus can cause long-term damage to major organs including the lungs, heart and other systems.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said people coming back for their second shots generally report, if they report at all, that most commonly they feel some fatigue or arm soreness after the shot.
One symptom that is somewhat common that people are not as aware of is "COVID arm," a red ring that may appear the injection site. That ring may not show up until seven to 10 days later, which may lead some people to think it's an infection, although Gaff noted the redness is not anything severe and it will clear up on its own shortly.
"That is the thing that was not as well publicized and it is not common common but it happens often enough that it causes people concern," he said.
Gaff noted there have been a few people who felt so worn down or ill after their first shot they then chose to not get a prescribed second dose, although that is a minority and the vast number of people have come in to receive second shots with little issue.
Thousands have stepped forward to get vaccines already, but Gaff noted that there's another group that isn't necessarily anti-vaccine, only that they're waiting more to see whether there are any latent effects that may show up in a year or longer.
There's currently no evidence or reason to believe there will be future or long-lasting impacts from the vaccine, but Gaff said he hopes over time those people will observe friends, family and coworkers who have gone now and be convinced the vaccines are safe and effective.
"The thing we need to do is reassure the people who are waiting to see what happens to us," Gaff said, although added his recommendation that people shouldn't feel the need to wait. "Get the vaccine. That's what I did. That's what I would recommend."
