COLDWATER, Mich. — Branch County, Michigan, is reporting its first death due to COVID-19, the regional health agency reported Sunday.
The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency reports data for the three counties north of northeast Indiana.
In the Sunday report, one person was reported dead from COVID-19 in Branch County with three in Hillsdale County.
The number of positive cases in the three-county jurisdiction as of 3 p.m. Sunday includes 10 cases in St. Joseph County, 43 cases in Hillsdale County, 13 cases in Branch County and 30 at Lakeland Correctional Facility in Branch County.
Total cases statewide, from data compiled by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 15,718 total cases with 617deaths attributed to COVID-19.
