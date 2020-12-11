INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange has logged its 40th overall death from COVID-19 and 25th since Halloween as of Friday.
The Indiana State Department of Health's daily COVID-19 update listed one new death for LaGrange County, the only recorded death in the four-county area on Friday.
The death occurred on Tuesday, said Friday's statewide report, and was a person 80 or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, four deaths among people in their 60s, 14 among people in their 70s and 20 people who were 80 or older.
Deaths in the four-county area have slowed recently after seeing dozens of deaths across the end of October and November. After logging 70 deaths between Oct. 21 and Dec. 1, the region has had just eight deaths since. However, six of those eight deaths have come in LaGrange County, which has recorded 25 fatalities since Halloween.
The new LaGrange County death came on a day when the state recorded 71 total deaths — still far higher than the daily average throughout November but a notable decrease from the last three days that were all 90-plus.
So far this month the state is averaging 83 deaths per day, nearly double the 45 per day average in November, which was double the 22 per day in October, which was double the 11 per day average in September.
On Friday, Indiana logged 7,200 new cases of COVID-19, the second-highest total for a Friday ever trailing only last Friday, which hit nearly 7,900 cases.
Cases this week have been running at or a little less than totals last week, but Indiana is averaging 6,651 cases per day so far during December, higher than the November daily average of about 5,300 cases per day.
Total COVID-19 patients in Indiana hospitals remains nearly flat holding at around 3,200 total patients since Dec. 5.
The state has stopped near daily increases it was seeing throughout the entirety of October and November and patient counts have been down since peaking at more than 3,400 people on Nov. 30. But hospital numbers haven't declined substantially and still are running more than triple where they were prior to the late-fall surge that took off in October.
Locally, after a day of lower-than-usual case increases on Thursday, local counties posted larger numbers more indicative of recent history.
DeKalb County added 48 cases, Noble County increased 45 new cases, Steuben County was up 32 cases and LaGrange County added 26 new.
No other deaths were reported in the area. Noble County remains at 51 deaths overall, while LaGrange County has moved into second-most at 40. DeKalb County has logged 39 deaths and Steuben County 16.
