AUBURN — A change to ease the pandemic’s impact on Auburn’s largest electricity customers won approval of the Auburn Common Council in a special meeting Tuesday night.
A six-month suspension of “ratchet demand” charge passed on its first vote, with a final vote scheduled for May 5.
The change then would need approval by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, which governs Auburn’s electricity rates.
The suspension could save an estimated $900,000 for major electricity customers over the next six months, council members heard.
“Ratchet demand is not a component applicable to the economic emergency we are in,” Mayor Mike Ley told the council.
In its own special meeting Tuesday, the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety endorsed suspending the charge.
The ratchet demand charge applies to large-scale commercial and industrial users that may have large swings in their electricity consumption. It affects the “demand” portion of their bills, and it does not apply to residential and smaller customers.
Under ratchet demand, the demand portion of a large user’s bill must be at least 60% of the customer’s average over the past 11 months.
Under normal circumstances in 2019, the Auburn Electric utility collected only $160,000 in ratchet demand charges, utility Superintendent Chris Schweitzer told the council. Unless it is suspended, it could result in charges of up to $900,000 or more to major customers over the next six months, he predicted.
Auburn’s struggling major businesses do not need that extra burden, city officials said.
“Ratchet demand was not designed for such widespread and dramatic shutdowns and slowdowns and is being implemented in a way never intended,” says the resolution passed by the council.
The city’s 115 largest electricity users pay 78% of the entire revenue of Auburn Electric, the resolution says.
The resolution describes the impact of the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It says Auburn Electric saw a drop of 25% in electricity sales during March, and it is likely to see a 50% drop in the months ahead.
The resolution calls for suspending the ratchet demand charge from April 1 to Sept. 30, with a right to extend the suspension if needed.
When the ratchet demand charge resumes, customers would start fresh in building their past use histories.
Schweitzer assured council members that Auburn Electric will not raise rates to make up for its pandemic losses.
“That offset revenue is not going to be pursued now or in any future case,” Schweitzer said.
“This waiver of the demand ratchet will not result in an increase in residential rates during the period of the waiver,” the council’s resolution says.
In addition to the loss of ratchet demand charges, Schweitzer said in the worst-case scenario, Auburn Electric could lose $900,000 as a result of reduced electricity use in the coming months.
“We’re not seeing those types of numbers” so far, however, he said.
The electric utility takes in $38 million in sales annually, he said.
The proposed suspension of ratchet demand charges may be only the first step in relief to major electricity users.
Ley said the city already was studying the fairness of its electricity rates when the economic slowdown hit.
“Businesses have shared grave concern, specifically about the cost of power in Auburn,” Ley told the council.
“Auburn Electric has assembled a quality group of expert consultants who are working on those items,” Ley said. They temporarily shifted their focus to solve the ratchet demand issue.
“We were just lucky to have the guys on board to help us through this,” city attorney W. Erik Weber told council members.
“This emergency happened when we were already in process of doing our utility rates. There’s no question in my mind that we have to look at the cost of our wholesale power,” Ley said.
As one of the few cities in Indiana that owns its electric utility, Auburn purchases power from Indiana & Michigan Power and distributes it to local customers in and around the city.
“I think we’re going to learn some things when we get finished with our cost-of-service study and our rate study,” Ley said.
