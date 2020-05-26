INDIANAPOLIS — Record-setting April figures released Tuesday by the state give the clearest picture of unemployment in the region caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Region 3 — consisting of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties — saw a new record of 20.5%, surpassing the previous record of 13.0% reached for northeast Indiana during the Great Recession in both March and June 2009, said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works.
“Watching the initial unemployment claims, I knew the local unemployment rate was going to be high but even these numbers surprised me,” Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute - Purdue University Fort Wayne, said in a news release. “We knew that manufacturing, retail, restaurants, and hotels had all been hit hard in northeast Indiana but the DWD numbers put the shock to the economic system into measurable numbers. Of course, one month does not a trend make so we will have to see how the summer plays out to see how rapidly we recover. Clearly, many people are ready to resume their pre-pandemic activity and spending, but there is also a cohort who either out of health or financial reasons waiting this out. We won’t know which group is driving the economy for another few months.”
Indiana's unemployment rate jumped from 3.2% in March to a record 16.9% in April as the state's jobs in the hospitality, manufacturing and education and health sectors disappeared almost overnight. April 2019's unemployment rate was 2.9% when the state's and the nation's economy was strong. The state's labor force in April was 3.23 million, down from 3.27 million in March.
The data, released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, reflect numbers of Hoosiers who filed for unemployment after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's orders for all but essential businesses to close as a way of slowing the spread of the potentially fatal virus, which so far has killed over 98,000 Americans, including 66 Hoosiers.
With the economy at a near standstill and Americans told to stay home except for essential travel for work and important errands, businesses furloughed workers in record numbers.
Of the state's four most northeastern counties — DeKalb LaGrange, Noble and Steuben — LaGrange, a major RV manufacturing hub with numerous tourist destinations, had the highest unemployment rate at 28.8%, which was the third highest in the state. It was followed by Noble, 28.7%; DeKalb, 21.7%; and Steuben, 19.8%. Allen County's rate was 20% and Whitley's was 17.6%.
"It is clear from the percentages in LaGrange and Noble counties that northeast Indiana’s heavy concentration in manufacturing employment played a significant role in the region’s high overall rate,” Farrant said in the news release. "Having said that, we are in uncharted territory, because we don’t know the trajectories of the virus, consumer demand, employers’ operational strategies, or employees’ workforce choices. For the vast majority of us, we have not seen anything like this in our lifetimes.”
Of the 21 counties with an unemployment rate of 20% or higher, the northeast region has six of them, Farrant noted.
Indiana is scheduled to be “back on track” by having all capacity restrictions lifted by July 4. The state went to Phase 3 on May 22 and is scheduled to go to Phase 4 on June 14, according to www.backontrack.in.gov/2348.htm. Changes can and have occurred to the schedule.
