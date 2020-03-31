JASPER — A couple of weeks ago, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., thought that Indiana was in good coronavirus preparedness with approximately 3,700 beds with ventilators through the state.
Now, after seeing officials in New York City begin to construct makeshift hospitals in Central Park, he isn’t so sure.
“That should be the scare factor for everyone,” Braun said in a Monday video conference hosted by the Indiana Broadcaster’s Association.
Through Monday’s 10 a.m. posting on the Indiana Department of Health’s website, 1,786 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, with the state recording 35 fatalities.
That compares to New York state which had seen 59,513 positive tests for the virus as of Sunday, according to the New York Board of Health.
Braun stressed that Hoosiers should follow social distancing guidelines, encouraged people who are sick to stay home and otherwise not gather in large groups.
“It’s necessary in this case,” Braun said. “Stick with it. We don’t want to backslide.”
When asked, Braun said he was not sure when there would be tests widely available in Indiana.
Braun said people should begin receiving their $1,200 checks for individuals making less than $75,000 in “three or four weeks.” That check amount jumps to $2,400 for married couples making less than $150,000.
The checks were part of a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package meant to shore up the country through the worst of the pandemic.
Braun said the government has to balance the spread of the disease with the potential damage being done to the U.S. economy by the stay-at-home orders.
“This is unknown territory,” Braun said. “It’s a tricky dynamic to how we do that.”
Braun encouraged small business owners affected by COVID-19 to apply for forgivable loans to make payroll and keep themselves afloat during the crisis. He said the loans, available through the Small Business Administration, should be ready to access through a special internet portal within a week or so.
Companies with fewer than 500 employees are eligible for the Small Business Administration’s loan program. Companies who pay salaries and meet other operational needs through the program may not have to pay back the loan.
Last week, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said people who don’t use the loans for the specific purposes outlined in the application will have to pay back that portion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.