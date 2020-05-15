INDIANAPOLIS — When voters go to the polls on June 2, expect to see some new faces, maybe younger faces — although those faces may be covered with masks or other protective gear.
With the state’s delayed primary election a little more than two weeks away, Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson updated Hoosiers about what’s taking place to get ready for voting amid a viral pandemic.
Indiana expanded absentee voting this spring to allow people to request mail-in ballots without citing a reason — usually people have to cite why such as being out of the state on Election Day or having medical problems preventing getting to the polls — and already tens of thousands of Hoosiers have taken up that offer.
Lawson encouraged all Hoosiers to vote by mail and called in “the smartest way to vote” this spring.
But despite some health risk and complications, in-person voting will also be a component, with early voting compressed to a narrower window starting May 26 and Election Day voting from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 2.
Lawson reported about ongoing efforts to obtain and distribute personal protective equipment to counties for pollworkers to safely host an election. Protective equipment will not be provided to voters, so people showing up to the polls in person are encouraged to wear a mask and can wear clean gloves if they feel they need to.
Weeks ago when Lawson announced that in-person voting would be happening, she issued a statewide call for pollworkers. As many people who help run polling sites on Election Day are retirement aged, and because older Hoosiers are more at-risk from coronavirus, Lawson hoped younger workers like high schoolers, college students or people currently employed due to work furloughs would step in to help.
Making progress on that goal has been a mixed bag, Lawson said. Local election officials have also reported struggling to find new pollworkers to replace older volunteers who don’t want to run the risk of infection.
“Some counties still need help,” Lawson said, issuing another wave of encouragement, also putting out a pitch directly to other government employees. “Election day is a state holiday for state and county workers. If you’re a state employee and you’d like to perform a civic duty, we would love to have you.”
Why go through the trouble?
Responding to a question from KPC Media Group asking why with PPE costs, with trouble finding workers, with health risk to pollworkers and voters and after encouraging all Hoosiers to choose voting by mail to host in-person voting at all, Lawson said election officials didn’t want to deprive die-hard voters from the experience of going to the polls.
When polled earlier this spring, clerks in Noble and LaGrange county clerks — both Republicans — and Allen County’s director of elections had also voiced their support for a full mail-in primary.
“There are many people in the state of Indiana who voting on Election Day is a sacred rite to them. They want to vote in person in the election and we did not want to take that away from them,” Lawson said. “We’ve cut it down to seven and we’re likely to have fewer locations for in-person voting, we felt like it was very important to allow them to have their constitutional right to vote on Election Day.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb chimed in later to say that he counted himself among that crowd and planned to vote in person this spring.
“As long as we have the means to safely vote in person, I’m one of those people who subscribed to vote in person,” Holcomb said.
