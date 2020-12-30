INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties recorded four more COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday's statewide report on another day when the state exceeded 100 total deaths.
LaGrange County has now tied Noble County at 54 deaths all-time, despite the county's smaller population, while DeKalb County extended to 56 deaths total after passing Noble on Tuesday.
Two of the deaths occurred in Steuben County, which has seen a recent uptick in fatalities over the past two weeks after going without one for the first 17 days of this month.
The 21st and 22nd deaths in Steuben County occurred on Monday and Tuesday, according to the state. One of the patients was in their 60s and the other was 80 years old or older, according to demographic info from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Steuben County had no deaths between Dec. 1 and Dec. 17, but now has had seven deaths recorded in the last 12 days.
DeKalb County, which has the most deaths all-time in the four-county area at 56, logged one new in Wednesday's report.
The death actually occurred on Dec. 8, but has only recently been verified and added to the state dashboard. That person was a patient in their 60s, according to demographic data.
To date, DeKalb County has had four deaths among people in their 60s, 17 deaths of patients in their 70s and 35 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, seven have been people in their 60s, five deaths have been people in their 70s and 12 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
LaGrange County logged its 54th death, tying it with Noble County. It's the 19th death in the county this month, surpassing the 18 deaths LaGrange recorded in November.
The new death occurred on Tuesday and was a person 80 years old or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, six deaths among people in their 60s, 17 among people in their 70s and 29 people who were 80 or older.
The local deaths occurred on another day when Indiana tallied more than 100, with 109 deaths reported. That followed the state's new all-time single-day high of 164 deaths reported on Tuesday.
Death counts may be higher this week due to a reporting lag coming off the Christmas holiday, although the state did also have back-to-back days more than 100 deaths on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.
Statewide case counts rebounded to more typical figures after the holiday lull, with Indiana adding 4,735 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
That came on more than 42,000 tests, down a little from the monthly testing average but close, resulting in positivity of 11.21%.
Statewide hospitalizations came down slightly to 2,941 overall, down 10 off the previous day and breaking a short streak of daily increases.
The state's hospital census has been going through short ups and downs week-to-week but with a long-range downward trend coming off more than 3,400 patients at its record high back on Nov. 30.
Hospitalizations were down in northeast Indiana specifically, which has seen a much sharper decrease in the number of COVID-19 patients in treatment compared to the state.
Locally, case counts rebounded to more typical numbers after seeing some drop over the holiday weekend.
Noble County posted the biggest one-day increase with 38 new cases, followed by 24 cases in DeKalb County, 23 cases in LaGrange County and 20 cases in Steuben County.
LaGrange County dropped to an orange rating after seven consecutive weeks in red, as its per-capita case rate fell enough to warrant the better rating.
That improvement may be short-lived, however, as case counts dropped in the last week due to reduced testing occurring around and after Christmas. It's possible LaGrange County return to red next week once a full-week or more normal testing rates are counted.
Steuben and DeKalb counties remained in the worst red rating, while Noble County held in orange for its 10th consecutive week.
