INDIANAPOLIS — On a day with the fewest tests processed statewide since May 5, Indiana and northeast Indiana added small numbers of new COVID-19 cases.
Nevertheless, the positivity rate statewide — the percentage of total tests that come back positive — was the highest since May 30.
As of Tuesday’s statewide report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana processed just 3,483 tests, the lowest amount in more than two months and likely a lagging effect of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Of those tests, the state added 295 new cases, similar to days at and around 300 positives seen by the state during mid-June.
The difference between those raw totals, however, is in positivity, as the small numbers in June came on days when the state was recording upward of 7,000 tests per day.
Tuesday’s one-day positivity rate was 8.47%, the highest point since and 8.5% on May 30.
Statewide positivity has been on a gentle increase since June 22 and was one of the reasons Gov. Eric Holcomb cited as to why he was slowing the state’s reopening plan, amid other factors including upticks in cases and hospitalizations.
Tracking the state’s positivity rate is a control to determine whether the raw new cases numbers are simply the result of more testing or if they may be linked to new outbreaks being detected.
Indiana’s case counts are up a bit from a lull in mid-June, but not significantly higher. While other states are seeing surges of thousands of new cases per day, Indiana’s daily totals over the last two weeks have only been about 200 cases higher than average during the low points.
Indiana did record 19 deaths on Tuesday, up from three straight days of single-digit death counts immediately prior.
On the day of few positives around the state, northeast Indiana had a quiet day as well, recording just five new cases in the four-county area. Noble County added two cases from Monday, while LaGrange, DeKalb and Steuben counties each added just one case.
No new deaths were reported, with Noble County remaining at 28 overall, LaGrange County at nine, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at two.
