INDIANAPOLIS — A day after local health departments were advised to shut down self-service stations for food, coffee and sodas at gas stations, the governor and his attorney are saying those are fine.
But the local health department hasn’t received anything official to that effect yet.
On Tuesday, local gas stations were roping off or shutting down drink stations in response to orders from county health departments.
In the state’s reopening executive order, a portion of the order states that self-service stations like buffets, salad bars and beverage stations should not be accessible to the public. That order was under a section for “Restaurants,” leaving a question about whether grocery store salad bars, hot dog rollers or fountain drinks at gas stations were also applicable.
Guidance from the state health department sent out statewide earlier this week said, yes, gas stations should be included.
In an email sent to county health departments and obtained by KPC Media Group, Indiana State Health Department Food Protection Program Director Manda Clevenger said gas stations should be included in the no self-service rule.
“I received some clarification today that we have all been waiting on regarding self-service in grocery stores, gas stations, and truck stops. It was confirmed that self-service (salad bars, beverage stations, hot dog rollers, donut stations, etc.) is closed at this time in grocery stores, gas stations, and truck stops. I was told that since self-service is such a big issue, the Governor’s office will discuss adding some specific language in the guidelines for stage 3,” the email stated.
In response, local health departments contacted gas stations and told them to restrict access to those machines, leading to obstruction of the gas station caffeine flow around the state.
On Wednesday, in answering a question from a northeast Indiana news outlet about the gas station drink shutdown, Gov. Eric Holcomb either was not aware of the notice or contradicted it.
“You can use the self-service station now and you will be able to in the future,” Holcomb said.
Governor’s office Deputy General Counsel Cynthia Carrasco also stated that gas station drinks aren’t an issue.
“They can do that now. Obviously things are changing, we’re moving on in stages,” Carrasco said. “We’ll be working to develop some sanitary guidelines for these stations. So we should be good.”
After that 2:30 press conference, a check-in with the Noble County Health Department, however, indicated that they haven’t received any new official directions since the Monday guidance from the state.
Linda Gray, Noble County Health Department food safety officer, said nothing new has come from the state to change gears on the gas station self-service again. After talking with Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff Wednesday afternoon, Gaff believed the state would have updated guidance out on Friday.
So, for the time being, Noble County will tell gas stations and other locales to keep those fountain drinks, coffee pots and food service stations restricted until they hear different marching orders.
As the guidance only restricts patrons from serving themselves, some gas stations have reportedly staffed their drink stations, having an employee fill orders for customers similar to a coffee house or drink bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.