INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana topped 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the third-straight day, closing out an October that’s been nothing but a continual increase in coronavirus activity.
Cases were high, hospitalizations hit a new high and deaths were high, too, to close the month.
According to Saturday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana added 3,465 new cases of COVID-19, the second-highest one-day total ever.
Cases have stayed over 3,000 for three straight days after daily counts of 3,618 on Thursday and 3,163 on Friday.
With the final day in, the state average 1,914 cases per day in October, more than double September’s average and the highest-ever for the state. Prior to October, cases had never topped 1,300 in a single day.
Saturday’s big case count came on another day of record-high testing, at more than 46,000, but positivity was still high at 7.42%, well above the 5% benchmark the state wants to see.
Indiana also recorded 46 new deaths on Saturday, the fourth time deaths had topped 40 in the last two weeks.
Indiana’s average daily death rate doubled in October, from 10.93 per day in September to 22.29 per day in October.
The state closed out the month on its highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, hitting 1,744 total patients admitted. The state has only had more people in hospitals receiving treatment twice before, both times in April.
State officials have said new outbreaks of COVID-19 in nursing homes has caused hospitalizations and deaths to spike. Health officials warned that wider community spread of the virus could lead to COVID-19 getting back into more vulnerable populations like nursing homes.
Local nursing homes haven’t seen impacts lately, with the exception of Avalon Village in Ligonier, which has an ongoing outbreak among its patients.
Locally, cases continue to rise sharply.
Noble County added 33 new cases of the virus in Saturday’s report, followed by 25 cases in DeKalb County, 18 cases in Steuben County and 13 cases in LaGrange County.
Since last Saturday, Noble County added 153 cases, DeKalb County added 147 cases, Steuben County increased 95 cases and LaGrange County was up 53 cases.
Those were all increases from the week prior, except for in LaGrange County. In the week ending Oct. 24, Noble County had 102 new cases, DeKalb County was up 84, Steuben County added 72. LaGrange County saw a slight decrease week-to-week having 63 cases in the week ending Oct. 24.
No new deaths were reported across the area, with Noble County remaining at 35 all-time, LaGrange County at 15, DeKalb County at 13 and Steuben County at nine.
