ANGOLA — It’s not just gyms and churches using video platforms to broadcast during the global pandemic that has doors shuttered and social distancing rules in effect.
Area businesses and organizations are using platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams or Facebook Live to keep people connected to public meetings.
Wednesday, one such meeting will take place on Zoom for the Angola Investment Account Fund Board beginning at 9 a.m.
Isaac Lee, a member of the AIF board and executive director for the Steuben County Economic Development Corp., said the board felt the need was still there to cover business-related items.
“With limited interaction with in-person meetings, this platform allows us to still meet within the security of social distancing and comforts of our workplace or where we are choosing to work during this time,” Lee said.
Video platforms like Zoom allow people to sign in to still be a part of a public meeting from anywhere as long as they have the link to sign in.
In a statement signed by Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt earlier this month, the use of technology for remote public attendance to meetings was encouraged.
“As a reminder, it is the business and mission of the AIF Board to create and retain jobs located within Angola,” said AIF Board member Kathy Armstrong. “The business to be conducted on Wednesday at 9 a.m. falls within these parameters.”
Wednesday’s AIF meeting can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2QWerXe.
