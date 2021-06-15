AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The county has reported 29 cases in the first 15 days of June, an average of just under two per day. New cases have been in single digits each day since May 7.
Tuesday’s new patients both are between ages 41 and 50.
The new cases bring the total to 4,426 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
