ANGOLA — Steuben County officials are hoping to have enough information on hand by Monday to determine whether county offices can completely open to the public.
"We had hoped to open up again on Monday," said Steuben County Commissioner Lynne Liechty.
As it stands, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners plans to meet administratively on Monday at 8:30 a.m. and whether to reopen county offices will be on the agenda. People wanting to attend the meeting may do so by calling in at 668-4601.
As it stands in-person meetings with personnel in county offices must be done by appointment only. People visiting the Steuben Community Center must wear masks; people conducting business in the Steuben County Courthouse are recommended to wear masks, though they are not required.
Chief Environmental Health Specialist Alicia van Ee of the Steuben County Health Department said she has been working more than two weeks to get enough information so an informed decision can be made on whether to reopen.
"Without any information it's hard to make a decision," Liechty said.
Steuben County's cases of COVID-19 now stand at 85 people as of Tuesday with 61 people listed as having recovered. Five people from Steuben County remained hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, van Ee said.
Van Ee has tried to get positive test results data out of OptumServe, which is operating a clinic at the Angola National Guard Armory, but the numbers have not been provided. The Angola clinic is one of 40 up and running across the state.
Other data is being culled from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, which is also providing testing. There isn't a problem getting numbers from Cameron, though van Ee was reluctant to provide any information Monday from the private hospital.
The Health Department is trying to get as much data as possible together to determine if it supports a full-on reopening of county offices.
"We are open for business by appointment only and it seems to be working," Commissioner Jim Crowl said.
"Yes, it is working well," County Auditor Kim Meyers said.
Dr. Ted Crisman, van Ee said, recommends all county employees wear face masks as they serve the public.
No matter what the data, as the state moves toward more reopening as part of its Back on Track plan, van Ee said it remained important for people to practice social distancing.
"As we continue forward with the Back on Track Indiana reopening stages in Steuben County, it is still necessary for residents and visitors to socially distance at least 6 feet, wash hands with soap and water often, cover your sneezes and coughs, and wear a face covering when recommended," she said in a statement released Monday. "These measures will help keep our community safe and keep the number of COVID-19 diagnosed patients as low as possible. We urge all community members and visitors to our county to practice social responsibility in their daily lives."
The Steuben County Health Department was notified of two (2) positive test results for Steuben County residents on Monday and the Indiana State Department of Health listed an additional one on Tuesday.
No additional information about the patients will be released due to patient privacy laws. Steuben County has two deaths associated with COVID-19.
OptumServe COVID-19 testing is continuing at the Indiana National Guard Armory at 904 N. Williams St. in Angola. This location will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. by appointment only. Symptomatic individuals or asymptomatic individuals who have had direct contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case may get tested. A valid Indiana identification card is required to be tested. Individuals must preregister for an appointment at 888-634-1116 or https://lhi.care/covidtesting. The website is the preferred method for scheduling.
People with questions about COVID-19 may contact the Steuben County Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500.
For coronavirus or COVID-19 information or screening, call the Cameron Hospital COVID-19 Resource Line, 667-5555.
