INDIANAPOLIS — July unemployment in northeast Indiana dropped significantly in from its COVID-19 pandemic highs, but the numbers still remain about double of what they were a year ago.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development reported data released Monday has northeast Indiana counties ranging from a low of 5.0% in LaGrange County to a high of 8.6% in Allen County.
Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 7.8% for July from 11.1% in June, and the national rate is 10.2%. A year ago in July, Indiana's unemployment rate was 3.2%.
The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
In northeast Indiana, the rates varied from county-to-county, with a range of 3.6 percentage points.
LaGrange County improved to 5.0% in July from 7.9% in June. In June 2019, LaGrange County's unemployment rate stood at 3.4%.
Steuben and Whitley counties were next lowest at 6.1% for July. Steuben County was at 8.9% in June and 2.8% a year ago. Whitley improved from 8.6% in June and was at 3.1% in July 2019.
DeKalb County came in at 6.8%, an improvement over 9.9% in June. In July 2019 DeKalb County's unemployment was 3.0%.
Noble County's July unemployment rate was 7.7% from 11.8% in June, the only county in the four-county area to be in double digits. Noble County's unemployment in July 2019 was 3.7%.
Allen County had an unemployment rate of 8.6% in June, down from 11.7% in June. A year ago Allen County was at 3.4%.
Indiana's improvement in unemployment came in as the labor force decreased. Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 75,741 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 117,983 unemployed residents and an increase of 42,242 employed residents.
Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.31 million, and the state’s 62.8% labor force participation rate is above the national rate of 61.4%.
