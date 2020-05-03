AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Sunday confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in a DeKalb County resident, raising the total to 22.
The latest patient is a 31-year-old man who is recovering at home.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” the Health Department advised in a news release. “Additionally, please wear a face covering while in public settings.”
DeKalb County now has reported nine new cases in the past 10 days. DeKalb still continues to have the fewest cases of COVID-19 among the four counties in the northeast corner of Indiana.
On a per-capita basis, DeKalb has the 10th-lowest rate of cases among Indiana’s 92 counties, with 5.1 cases per 10,000 residents.
DeKalb County has reported an age for 20 of its 22 virus patients. The average age of those 20 patients is 43 years. Only four are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 11 to 78. Only three of the 22 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
