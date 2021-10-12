INDIANAPOLIS — Statewide COVID-19 activity dropped again this week compared to last as the state sees its numbers slowly deflate off the recent peak in mid-September.
The drops weren't large as numbers have come down more slowly than they shot up, but they've continued decreasing week-to-week.
Statewide, Indiana average 2,352 cases per day this past week, a drop of 7.7% from a 2,548 per day the week prior. Positivity dropped to about 7.1%, down from 7.7% a week ago.
Hospitalizations have continued to deflate, falling to 1,746 total patients admitted for COVID-19 treatment, down from 1,861 the week previous.
Average daily deaths remain high but have started to fall slightly since cases starting coming down off peak. The state saw 38.4 deaths per day average over seven days, down from 41.9 the week prior.
Deaths are a lagging indicator and the last to move and change directions after cases and hospitalizations, since a very ill patient will take days or even weeks to die if their case is serious and turns fatal.
The four-county area has continued to see new deaths, with DeKalb County logging four new since last week, while Noble County recorded one new COVID-19 death.
In DeKalb County, the four deaths occurred on Sept. 25, Sept. 29, Oct. 3 and Oct. 4, taking DeKalb County to 96 deaths all time. The dead included two people in their 50s, one in their 70s and one at 80 years old or older, according to demographic information from the state.
To date, DeKalb County has had two deaths among patients in their 40s, six deaths among people in their 50s, nine deaths among people in their 60s, 24 deaths of patients in their 70s and 55 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
In Noble County, its 104th death all time occurred on Sept. 28 and was a person in their 70s.
To date in Noble County, one death has been among a resident in the 40s, seven were people in their 50s, 12 people in their 60s, 25 people in their 70s and 59 at 80 or older.
The statewide surge in COVID-19 activity brought on by the highly infectious delta variant started in July and extended through about mid-September before cases hit a peak.
Since about mid-month, new activity has been in a slow decline.
Activity didn’t hit as high as the surge that started in fall 2020 and extended through January 2021, but Indiana saw its second-largest surge in activity during the last few months.
The one difference between now and winter 2020 was that about half of Hoosiers were protected by vaccines this time around and, although breakthrough cases did impact people who were vaccinated, the majority of new activity seen across the state was among the unvaccinated half of the population.
About 58% of eligible Hoosiers age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, although rates in the local area lag significantly, by 10 percentage points or greater.
In September, more than 80% of new cases diagnosed were people who had not received vaccination, while more than 90% of hospitalizations were people who hadn’t been immunized.
