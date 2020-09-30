INDIANAPOLIS — A lot of CARES Act money is running through Indiana this fall, with two state officials giving updates on big aid programs disbursing and becoming available to Hoosiers.
State leaders gave updates on four main programs fueled by federal money, two that will be paying out soon and two new programs coming available to help those impacted by COVID-19.
Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Secretary Dr. Jennifer Sullivan detailed how a second round of pandemic food assistance for virtual school learners is lined up, with Indiana being one of only a few states that was able to meet the federal requirements to get money a second time.
In spring, the federal government provided cash aid to families with students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch when students were sent home from schools, with about $188 million in Indiana benefiting low-income households. The average benefit equated to about $6 per day for families.
This fall, the program is being offered again, however only to students who are still at home doing virtual learning, requiring the state to figure out who was or wasn't at home and then to find out whether they're eligible for the aid.
That undertaking — which required contacting hundreds of school individually — resulted in Indiana being able to line up another $42 million for 261,758 students in the state.
Sullivan said Indiana was one of around 20 states to be in a position to even attempt to get the money and one of only a few that actually met the deadlines and qualifications to get more funding.
"We are making sure they have access to food," Sullivan said.
Elsewhere in Wednesday's press conference from the Indiana Statehouse, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch gave updates on three grant programs, two new and one existing, all funded by federal CARES Act money.
First, a program aimed at supporting arts organizations and public event groups that was announced in summer is ready to disburse, with award announcements going out today.
In total, 479 organizations in 80 counties will be receiving funding from the $10 million pot, which is aimed at helping these organizations that have had to weather severe losses in revenue when programs were canceled earlier this year.
Aside from that program, Crouch announced new grant programs that will go to help meat processors and organizations that serve Hoosiers with disabilities.
The new Indiana Meat Processing Expansion and Development Grant Program will provide $4 million, with individual maximum awards of up to $150,000, to match 50% of the costs meat processors may have assumed due to capacity needs.
During statewide shutdowns earlier this year, and when COVID-19 ran through some of the nation's larger meat processing facilities causing disruptions in the food supply, meat producers may have be working overtime to process more food to keep up with demand and the glut of animal supply on the market.
Grants will be eligible to firms with fewer than 500 employees who experienced "capacity related costs" between March 1 and the end of this year. Applications will be available at isda.in.gov starting Monday.
A second program will utilize $4.9 million total to support Hoosiers with disabilities to address social, economic and health effects those communities may have experienced due to COVID-19.
Crouch said the primary focus of the grants will be to support efforts to increase community and workplace inclusion, improve internet access and technological equity for people with disabilities.
Counties, cities and towns can partner with nonprofit organizations to seek up to $200,000 in grants. Applications will be available at in.gov/ocra starting Oct. 23.
