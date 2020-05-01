INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb will announce the future of Indiana's stay-at-home order today at his daily 2:30 p.m. press conference.
Holcomb has been tight-lipped about his intention over the last two weeks, repeatedly sidestepping questions about whether the order will remain or be lifted, stating he'd address the topic fully today.
Despite no official word to date, several indicators around the state point toward Holcomb easing restrictions and allowing more Hoosiers to return to work.
Indiana's stay-at-home order has been in place since March 25, requiring Hoosiers to avoid public places and shuttering certain types of businesses. That's resulting in many businesses closing down completely, while many others have furloughed workers, leading to a rapid and stark spike in unemployment.
Since the middle of March, more than 580,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Indiana.
Even if the stay-at-home order is lifted and Hoosiers can return to work and some public spaces, Holcomb has repeatedly said it will be a "new normal," in which workers, employers and customers may have to observe preventative and protective measures for many weeks or months to come.
Holcomb has promised a slow and meticulous approach to rolling back restrictions, stating they will be driven by data and with the safety of Hoosiers as the top priority.
The availability of intensive care unit beds and ventilators will be a main driving factor in the governor's decision-making, he said earlier this week. While the state will continue to see new cases and deaths — and the number may even surge a bit as more and more people return to public spaces and have contact with one another — increased testing, contact tracing, quarantines in cases of exposure and safety measures implemented in workplaces will hopefully keep the spread low while allowing Indiana to reopen its economy.
This story will be update during today's 2:30 p.m. press conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.