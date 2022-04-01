INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 might be down and out at the moment, but for high-risk individuals who want to be proactive in case it makes a comeback, a second booster shot is available to bolster their immune response.
Hoosiers age 12 and older who have weakened immune systems and individuals age 50 and older who received a booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago are eligible for a second booster following authorization Tuesday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Indiana Department of Health is advising vaccine providers that they can begin administering second boosters of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to individuals who qualify to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19.
In addition, the CDC says that adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Booster doses have been shown to increase protection from hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant of the virus.
Less than 60% Hoosiers received a COVID-19 vaccine in the first place, and only about half of those who did went on to receive a booster dose six months after their initial regimen of vaccines.
During the latter half of 2021, when cases surged to all-time highs as much as 14,000 per day and hospitals were overstuffed to record numbers with patients suffering from COVID-19, there was a stark disparity in severe outcomes, with more than 80% of the people who were being hospitalized and dying being unvaccinated.
Since January, COVID-19 numbers have been in sharp decline and have since reached new all-time lows, with fewer than 200 cases per day being reported across Indiana at this time.
Although COVID activity is at record lows now, it's possible that the virus could bounce back in the future for reasons such as a new variant, waning immunity or a strengthening during colder weather later this year.
COVID-19 has proven to be significantly more dangerous to older individuals — 69% of deaths all-time from the virus were Hoosiers age 70 and older — although the newer variants, specifically the delta variant, proved to also hit younger demographics much harder than the original strain from 2020.
To find a vaccine location, go to ourshot.in.gov or call Indiana 211 for assistance. Appointments are recommended, but many sites also accept walk-ins.
