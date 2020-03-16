LAGRANGE — The list of LaGrange County public office cancellations over concerns for the coronavirus continues to grow by the day.
Monday morning, the town of Shipshewana announced it was closing its town hall to the public.
A notice sent out via email by the town’s Clerk-Treasurer Ruth Ann Downy stated closing the town hall will not cause any interruption of town services like police and fire protection, or its utility services. The town hall will still be staffed, and patrons are encouraged to conduct business with the town by using either email or the phone at 768-4743. Shipshewana’s town hall will remain closed until future notice.
Utility bill can still be paid using a drop box at the building or by using the Pay-Gov app found on the town’s website, Shipshewana.org.
The town of Topeka also has closed its town office to the public. Like Shipshewana, patrons with questions are encouraged to call the town hall at 593-2300. Utility bills may be paid online or by using the town’s drop box located near the entrance to town hall.
Topeka Town Manager Stewart Bender said town officials made the decision Friday after consulting with town’s attorney. He said the town made the move to lower the risk to its employees.
LaGrange’s Town Hall was closed Monday, but because of illness not related to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. LaGrange hasn’t released any plans to close its town hall to the public but Town Manager Mark Eagleson said that could change quickly.
LaGrange did postpone a public hearing on water rates scheduled for Monday night’s LaGrange Town Board meeting. That hearing will be rescheduled for later this year.
The Wolcottville Town Hall also remains open to the public, but like LaGrange, officials there say that is subject to immediate change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.