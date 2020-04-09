LIGONIER — Just because church services aren’t happening like normal doesn’t mean the church has stopped serving the community.
Take Ligonier United Methodist Church, for example.
Driving by, one might notice a tiny new structure standing between the church and the Cross Walk building.
It’s not a little library. But it’s similar.
The box is a new blessing box, a system for donating and picking up nonperishables anonymously.
Congregation member Tracy Carbaugh said building one of these blessing boxes has been something the church has wanted to do for a while.
“There was a church in Kendallville that has one that I had heard about probably two years ago,” Carbaugh said. “This was a dream that we could do here at our church.”
The white box, complete with windowed doors and a shingled roof, was built by Gordy Mullet, another Ligonier United Methodist Church congregation member.
Etched on the windows of the box is “Take what you need, leave what you don’t. Above all else be blessed!”
Right now, while families might be losing work or struggling feeding kids at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, Carbaugh saw an opportunity to get it started.
“Now was the perfect time to put it up,” she said.
With it just getting started, just a few community members have asked about donating items to the box. The majority of things available are coming from a local food bank, Carbaugh said.
The box might help increase the number of people picking food up and donating, since there is no face-to-face interaction, and people who might otherwise be embarrassed to get food assistance would use this option.
“They can come and get it, and nobody would know,” Carbaugh said.
On Facebook, Ligonier United Methodist Church posted photos of the box being installed, and noted that anyone could donate items to the box.
The post was met with an outpouring of support from the community and thanks for setting it up.
Ligonier United Methodist Church is also bagging food, like macaroni elbows and pretzels, for the Milford Food Bank.
Those interested in volunteering can call the church at 894-3765.
