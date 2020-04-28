FORT WAYNE — When times are tough, people turn to services like the Community Harvest Food Bank’s Food Wagon to help put food on the table.
This past month has been no exception.
Demand for food distributed by the organization’s Food Wagon, a program that once a week brings a truckload of meats, fruits, and vegetables directly to those in need in communities around northeastern Indiana has skyrocketed.
In Wolcottville, where the Food Wagon typically provided food for about 50 LaGrange County families every Monday afternoon, those numbers exploded nearly fivefold in mid-March before slowly starting to fall back in April. This week, the organization fed just over 100 people in Wolcottville, still twice its normal average.
It’s been like that all across northeastern Indiana said Carmon Cumberland, Community Harvest executive president.
Cumberland said demand placed upon Community Harvest for food was so great in March that the organization increased its purchase of produce by 73%. She added that lines of cars and trucks waiting for food at each community site its Food Wagon trucks visit in northeast Indiana have doubled, and in some cases tripled.
Often those lines start forming four and five hours before scheduled distributions begin. That kind of demand has placed a lot of pressure on the organization’s monthly food budget.
Cumberland said one bright spot for Community Harvest right now is the USDA has dropped its income restrictions, meaning USDA foodstuffs can be handed out without first checking the income levels of those waiting for help.
“A couple of things that are really saving us right now is we get USDA commodities. People use to have to meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for the program,” she said. “There was a waiver that went through, so now we’re able to distribute that food to anybody right now.”
The USDA provides organizations like Community Harvest with a wide range of foods.
“Spaghetti noodles, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, egg noodles, a lot of canned goods like mixed vegetables and peaches, pistachios and walnuts,” she said, naming off many of the items provided her organization by the USDA. “We also received milk, frozen meat, chicken strips, pork, and taco meat. The government commodities have been a Godsend.”
However, the coronavirus pandemic caused the organization’s workforce to dwindle, as Community Harvest gave its employees an option to stay home to stay safe. That meant that an organization normally staffed by 42 people fell to just 13, making distribution challenging.
But Cumberland said her prayers for help were answered by Fort Wayne Army National Guard unit. Guard troops have been manning the lines at those distribution sites, helping hand out food.
“I want to give a huge shout out to the 1st Battalion 293rd here in Fort Wayne,” she said. “They have been tremendous with our distribution. They have boxed our products, they are out there at all our Farm Wagons, and they are helping us distribute products. The nice thing about that is they’ve all had to go through medical clearance before they could come and help distribute food. They’re also required to have masks and gloves. We really count on our volunteers and the National Guard … praise, praise, praise. I just cannot say enough good things about them.”
