LAKE JAMES — Indiana State Parks have been reopening their doors this week as the Hunker Down Hoosiers restrictions are starting to ease under the state’s Back on Track guidelines.
Today, the parks will start charging admission again, either by vehicle or through the use of a daily entrance pass. Throughout the shutdown, admission to state parks was free.
On Wednesday, the Nature Center at Pokagon State Park opened back up, albeit with limited hours and a lack of special programming, said Nicky Ball, interpretive naturalist. Nature centers across the state park system were allowed to start opening on Monday.
“Nature centers, restrooms and trails are open for you to enjoy. Campgrounds, inns and cabins are tentatively scheduled to open on May 24,” said information from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
New information from health experts tends toward encouraging people to spend more time outdoors, something that folks in northeast Indiana have seemed to know all along throughout the pandemic.
In an opinion piece in Thursday’s New York Times, Dr. Marty Makary of the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health encouraged people to get outdoors because the risk of catching COVID-19 is less than being cooped up indoors.
“Since April, we’ve learned a lot about indoor versus outdoor transmission of the coronavirus. Early on, we closed parks and told people to stay inside their homes. But studies have since shown that being outdoors with appropriate distancing carries a lower risk of getting the infection than being indoors. These findings have implications for restaurants and other businesses and activities that are able to use outdoor areas. Yoga and other fitness activities should resume outside when possible. Similarly, instead of having someone to your home for a meal, consider having a meal in your yard or at a park, six feet apart,” Makary wrote.
Others have written that getting outdoors is also good for your mental health, especially after being indoors for weeks on end.
At Pokagon’s Nature Center, Ball and staff are ready for the public, though changes have been implemented to reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus.
Here’s some changes that the park has put in place for the popular Nature Center:
• Hours are limited. It will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays for deep cleaning. Hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility will be closed from 12:30-2 p.m. daily for cleaning.
• Only 15 guests at a time will be allowed in the Nature Center since it can only operate at 50% occupancy.
• Restrooms in the Nature Center are open but drinking fountains are closed. (The Spring Shelter and its popular artesian well remain closed.)
• Arrows have been set up on the floor to encourage one-way traffic through the exhibit room.
• Some highly touchable exhibits were removed.
• Seating at the Woodland Window has been removed in order to comply with social distancing requirements.
• There will be no programs through the end of May.
• Plexi-glass barriers have been put in place at desks and hand sanitizer is widely available.
Social distancing guidelines are being promoted throughout Indiana’s state parks to prevent transmission of COVID-19.
Beaches are open but social distancing guidelines are in effect. People can’t hold gatherings of greater than 25 people.
To learn greater detail on what’s open and what’s not throughout the Indiana DNR system, visit on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19. The DNR’s guidelines were updated on Thursday.
