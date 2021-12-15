FORT WAYNE — Skeptics who continue to question Indiana's rising COVID-19 death toll frequently pose the question whether those expiring are dying "from" the virus or simply "with" it.
But Parkview Health's chief quality and safety officer dismissed the common attack line that most people dying of COVID-19 are simply perishing from something else.
It's definitely "from," an occurrence hospital staff are still seeing all too often.
In a Tuesday press conference, Parkview Health's Dr. Jeffrey Boord took time to recount how COVID-19 is playing a roll in the region's death toll and quashed the notion that the virus isn't really at fault for ongoing deaths.
Average daily deaths from COVID-19 are running upward of 35 per day recently and still rising.
That rate is slightly behind the delta-variant-driven surge that peaked in September, when deaths hit as high as about 45 per day, and still far lower than the state's all-time highs hit last winter when deaths topped out at at more than 100 per day in mid-December 2020.
Still, health officials still remain concerned and frustrated about that high death rate, especially because most of those deaths are being suffered by individuals who have chosen not to get vaccinated.
Since Aug. 27, of the state's 3,415 recorded deaths from COVID-19, 76.3% have been unvaccinated individuals, despite the split between vaccinated and unvaccinated Hoosiers has been about 50/50 since that time.
That disparity also exists despite the fact that Indiana's vaccinated cohort is, on average, significantly older and therefore at much greater risk of death if they contract the virus than someone under 50 years old.
Continuing claims from skeptics that death numbers being reported by the state are inflated or fake are dubious, Boord detailed.
First, Boord noted that in order to be able to be counted as a COVID-19 death, a person has to have a current positive test for the virus associated with their case.
If a person doesn't test positive for COVID-19, or, in many cases, dies at home without having had any tests, that individual would not be counted as a death, regardless of the symptoms they were presenting.
Because of that stipulation, Boord said COVID-19 deaths are more likely under-reported than over-reported.
At best in a case without a confirmatory test, Indiana might log it as a "probable" death, but that total is not included in the state's official COVID-19 death count. Indiana has recorded only 614 probable deaths from COVID-19, as opposed to 17,562 officially counted.
As to the notion that the deaths are really being caused by some other health issue and COVID-19 isn't playing a role, Boord said that's clearly not been the case.
As to the common claim that COVID-19 is really just mischaracterized flu, Boord stated that there are specific, distinct tests for both viruses. Although COVID-19 and influenza share many similar symptoms, they are different types of viruses and a person can be tested for both at the same time to determine whether they have one, the other, or neither.
Indiana as a state also generally only logs around 100-150 flu deaths per year, where COVID-19 has tallied more than 17,500 in less than 24 months.
On top of that, Indiana's 2020 death total from all causes rose by about 18% in 2020 as compared to 2019, approximately 11,000 additional deaths more than the year before.
Year-to-year death totals may fluctuate up or down depending on a variety of factors including communicable disease, drug overdoses, natural disasters, etc., but typical year-to-year changes are only a few percentage points plus or minus in comparison to the previous year.
When you take away claims that death totals are being intentionally manipulated to inflate the total, what remains is the much more mundane, simpler answer — the virus is causing people to die.
"The majority are dying directly from the effects of the virus on their organ systems in their body," Boord said, noting that cardiovascular issues or respiratory failure in patients are most often caused by the "severe inflammatory response related to viral infection."
When a young person in generally good health gets hospitalized and dies after contracting COVID-19, there's little mystery as to the primary cause.
But when it comes to patients with other comorbidities, what health care workers see most often is that adding COVID-19 into the mix with other health issues, its often a tipping point that sends patients to their death bed.
While some serious comorbidities like end-stage cancers, heart attack or stroke can and often are deadly in their own right, many other negative health conditions are not as immediately life threatening and can be well managed for long periods of times with medication and lifestyle changes, Boord said.
For example, Boord said a person with heart failure may be OK with medications and living fairly normally day-to-day. But if that person contracts COVID-19, they're going to be at very high risk of hospitalization and death.
The same would go for other common cormorbidities like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and respiratory conditions like COPD. In cases like those, COVID-19 is the catalyst that triggers the descent to their demise.
"Clearly, COVID-19 was the thing that tipped the balance for them," Boord said.
"For older patients with multiple comorbidities, it's going to hasten their demise. It's going to make it more likely for them to expire," Boord said.
Since March 2020, the four-county area has recorded 421 deaths, with 126 from Noble County, 114 from DeKalb County, 92 in LaGrange County and 89 in Steuben County.
Indiana's all time raw death rate — determined by total number of deaths divided by total number of cases — remains around 1.5%, although that overall average hides wide disparities between young and old.
While children very rarely die from the virus, death rates for Hoosiers age 80 and older who contract COVID-19 are nearly 1-in-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.