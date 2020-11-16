KENDALLVILLE — Amid a continuing rise in COVID-19 cases locally, Kendallville is shutting its City Hall to walk-in traffic again and taking its meetings virtual.
Effective Monday, Kendallville is restricting access to their offices for both public and employee safety.
All offices will remain open and functioning during normal work hours, but people who need to obtain services will have to call ahead or communicate with employees virtually.
“We apologize for any inconvenience, as we attempt to maintain the well-being of our great citizens and employees,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said in a release announcing the changes.
Noble County has seen a huge spike in cases recently, with the county adding nearly 400 cases in a single week last week. That’s been amid ongoing spikes in cases in neighboring counties and the state as a whole, too.
Kendallville has moved its Tuesday city council meeting to a virtual meeting. The city had previously run virtual meetings back in spring, then transitioned back to in-person meetings after the state’s stay-at-home order was lifted.
Residents who want to attend the meeting virtually can register at register.gotowebinar.com/register/3651917232000081165.
Residents with local government needs can phone city departments:
• Mayor’s Office: 347-0352.
• Police Department: Emergencies, dial 911, non-emergency 347-0654
People needing the police department can still visit in person and should ring the buzzer on the Rush Street entrance speak to a dispatcher.
• Engineering/Building/Planning: 347-2152
Permits can be applied for by emailing plans to: building@kendallville-in.org
Plans need to include a dimensioned site plan and floor plan. When application is approved, payment can be mailed to Building Department, 234 S. Main St., Kendallville, IN 46755 or electronically submitted to the Clerk Treasurer’s Office. Phone Messages will be returned as quickly as possible. Inspections will be handled case by case with proper social distancing.
• Clerk’s Office: 347-2452
For utility payments, deliver to City Hall drop box near Clerk’s Office entrance (cash, check, or money order); drive through at either Kendallville Campbell & Fetter location (exact payment amount required); pay online at paygov.us (there is a fee to pay with credit card); or send payment through online banking with your financial institution.
Please call for any billing questions, to turn water on or off, finals for utility bills, to set up or discontinue service, or questions on permits and fines.
• Park Department: 347-1064
