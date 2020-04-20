ELKHART — ITR Concession Co., the operator of the Indiana Toll Road, is establishing the Indiana Toll Road — School Food Relief Fund, a $100,000 grant to help offset the costs of school backpack food programs.
In Indiana, more than 47% of students receive their meals for free or at a reduced price through the National School Lunch Program. Food scarcity does not end with the school week, and many schools engage in a weekend food distribution, commonly referred to as “backpack and snacks” programs. This Food Relief Fund will directly support those students who may be going without food on weekends during the COVID-19 crisis.
ITRCC CEO Nic Barr recognizes that the areas surrounding the Toll Road corridor remain heavily affected by this crisis.
“We’re continually looking to make a positive impact in our community, and the Indiana Toll Road — School Relief Fund is designed to assist those in need, and to support our valued community partners and neighbors,” Barr said.
Each chosen district or organization will receive between $1,000 and $5,000, determined by the number of applications as well as an assessment of needs.
The grants will be used to help fund either an existing backpacks program or as seed money to begin such a program. Public school districts, nonpublic school districts, or charter management organizations within Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaGrange and Steuben counties — the Toll Road counties — are eligible. Superintendents in all Toll Road counties were to receive an application Monday, with chosen programs to be announced on April 27.
In addition, ITRCC has been committed to supporting each of its employees throughout the COVID-19 crisis. With no layoffs or furloughs, ITRCC staff have been able to continue to support their families and focus on their personal and community well being.
