AUBURN — DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder on Friday welcomed Gov. Eric Holcomb’s easing of restrictions for Hoosiers.
Rules designed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus were taking a toll in other ways, Souder said.
“As a primary care physician, not only myself but many others of us are very concerned for the economic status and the emotional consequences we’re seeing among our patients,” he said Friday after Holcomb unveiled his plan for reopening Indiana.
“There’s a slippery slope here in terms of trying to defer loss of life ... and having all the economic pains and personal and family problems that are occurring,” Souder said.
Health officers in nearby counties share his concern for what they are seeing in their communities, he said.
“We don’t have a measurement of that, but it’s very visible to caregivers — quite concerning,” Souder said about economic and emotional consequences.
Souder described Holcomb’s multi-phase plan as “a slow and meticulous return to full functions, and if it doesn’t save lives, it will at least defer the loss of life.”
He added, “We are capable of having an increase in cases and managing them, right now,” in DeKalb County.
On Friday, DeKalb County was reporting the 8th-lowest number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents among Indiana’s 92 counties.
“It appears that the population density issue that we were so keenly aware of in New York City has a role here in Indiana, as well,” Souder said about the statewide statistics.
Souder said Holcomb laid out “a robust plan to do contract tracing, but our department will not disengage from contact tracing in our county. I feel that we need to see what the patterns are inside the county to help make any corrections or adjustments that might be needed if there are higher numbers of cases with the opening.”
The DeKalb County Health Department’s three registered nurses are handling contract tracing, with Souder assisting at times.
“It’s through this sort of local connection to the tracing that I was able to see the large number of cases coming directly from nursing home facilities and health care workers,” Souder said. Six of DeKalb County’s 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 involve employees of nursing homes in Noble and Allen counties, plus one hospital employee who worked in Steuben County.
DeKalb County added seven new cases in the past week, but they included no health care workers.
“We’ve now seen a couple positive tests in people that have been employed in fast-food services,” Souder said. “They are wearing masks for the most part, and gloves, so I doubt there’s a lot of spread coming to the outside from there, but these people are also at great risk from exposure to the public where people aren’t wearing masks˘
He added, “Masks will be a central part of the ongoing return to normal activities. It is clear that masks will help decrease the spread of the virus.”
DeKalb County’s 20 cases of COVID-19 include three instances where one household had two positive tests, Souder said.
No more than one or two patients at a time with COVID-19 have been under care at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Souder said. Any patient needing a ventilator is taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne, but only three of DeKalb County’s 20 patients have been hospitalized.
Souder said the governor’s original orders did not restrict child care providers, but local health officials asked a couple of local providers to close.
“I hope they will be able to open as soon as their preparedness steps are in place,” he said.e
