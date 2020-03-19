HUDSON — The town's clerk-treasurer, Carla Olson, has announced the town has taken measure to ensure government services continue and public can access them but with some changes to limit exposure due to COVID-19.
Currently there is no foot traffic allowed in the clerk's office.
Here are some of the updates announced by the town:
• Utility payments can be made via a drop box outside of town hall, 115 W. Parsonage St., at Garrett State Bank in Ashley or online at paygov.us.
• Only essential personnel are allowed in all town buildings.
• Non-emergency calls may be made to the Ashley-Hudson police department at 587-9388.
• For Hudson water or sewer emergencies, call Olson at 517-416-2426 or Town Council President Josh Odom at 269-779-5315.
• The Hudson Town Hall is currently not being rented for events and current bookings have been canceled and payments will be refunded.
