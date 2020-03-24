ALBION — With the whirlwind of information surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, it can be tough to know what’s happening in one’s own backyard.
To help people know which of their favorite restaurants they can still eat at, and to support the restaurants and tourism itself, the County Visitors Bureau has compiled a list of services and phone numbers.
The list, which is in a Google Sheet format and accessible online, will hopefully bolster what’s supposed to be an upswing in tourism, CVB Director Emily Schneider said.
With restaurant dining areas closing, most are still able to do carryout or delivery. In the list, only Se Señor and Tasty’s Donut in Kendallville are outright closed.
However, the community hasn’t forgotten about local restaurants with the in-person service closure. Schneider said she’s talked to a few eateries that said business hasn’t slowed while offering carryout only.
“They’ve had some of the busiest days they’ve ever had,” Schneider said.
All the while, Schneider called upon Noble County residents to continue supporting small businesses, as she’s done with both the list and her own wallet.
“I’ve been trying to get out and about and eat local myself,” Schneider said.
And though some more businesses will close following Gov. Holcomb’s stay in place order, and more spring events will cancel, Schneider said there’s ways to get out of the house and social distance at the same time.
“There’s still opportunities to visit Noble County,” Schneider said.
For example, parks are still available to explore, so families can still walk trails and play disc golf.
Schneider encouraged restaurants and businesses to reach out to the CVB if needed and asked the community to follow the CVB’s social media for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.