ANGOLA — Starting immediately, the Angola Wastewater Treatment Plant, 1095 Redding Road, will maintain a pile of compost outside the facility gate available at no charge to the general public.
Anyone wanting to take compost needs to bring their own shovel and container to transport the compost.
“We recognize that people are trying to find activities to keep busy during the current situation, and now is the time to prepare gardens. To protect our employees, we have closed the treatment plant to all non-essential visitors, which includes compost sales,” Williams said.
After receiving numerous requests for compost, Williams said the wastewater utility decided to find a way to make compost available while protecting the public and protecting its employees.
“The wastewater treatment facility is still closed to visitors, but we will keep the compost pile stocked as long as the governor’s ‘social distancing’ guidelines are in effect or until the compost runs out,” Williams said.
