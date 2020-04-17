INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers will have to spend about two more weeks at home.
Gov. Eric Holcomb will extend his stay-at-home executive order to May 1, but promised he will be watching the state’s COVID-19 situation closely with an aim at rolling back restrictions as soon as its safe to do so.
Amid a national scene where President Donald Trump is pushing states to reopen for business sooner than later — on Friday he tweeted messages echoing a recent Fox News segment to “LIBERATE” states with Democratic governors including Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia from stay-at-home orders — Holcomb, a Republican, continues to sound both optimistic but cautious about returning his state to some sense of normalcy.
Peppered with questions this week about the swirl to reopen states and the nation to usual business, Holcomb has repeatedly said the decision will be driven by the data on COVID-19 and even then, the rollback of Indiana’s restrictions will be gradual and slow with the public’s safety at the forefront of those decisions.
On Friday, as promised earlier in the week, Holcomb laid out his plans for the state’s “hunker down” directive, stating his intention will be to extend the order for more than a week but a bit short of two weeks.
“We’re now in the phase where we’re planning on a safe reopen concerning different sectors of our economy,” Holcomb said.
“This is going to allow us to make sure we’re all on the same page,” the governor said. “I’m really encouraged by what we’ve already seen from folks sending in their plans, moving away from who does business to how we do business and when.”
The new May 1 date will bring the state in line with recent targets from the federal government to get the nation back to work at the start of next month.
On Thursday, Indiana also joined a multi-state block for the Great Lakes region and will attempt to act in concert with what other states are doing in the region. Holcomb said that doesn’t mean Indiana will be tied to anyone else’s particular timeline, but that effort will be made to work closely with neighboring states.
Holcomb noted that the date doesn’t necessarily mean things will suddenly open, but that Hoosiers and businesses will need to responsibly adapt to a return to work and more regular functioning. The state won’t go from stay-at-home one day to back to pre-coronavirus operating the next.
“One of the worst things that could happen is we get this re-surge,” Holcomb said.
