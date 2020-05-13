ANGOLA — Generous donors contributed more than $120,000 toward student scholarships during the #GivingTuesdayNow event held May 5.
Part of a worldwide effort to meet the unprecedented need caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the day raised about $123,000 for Trine student scholarships from 198 donors, including a $50,000 match from the James Foundation.
"During this unprecedented time, and as our nation and world battles COVID-19, we are very grateful for the generosity that our donors showed on #GivingTuesdayNow," said Travis Smith, director of annual giving at Trine. "The goal of our fundraising efforts was to ensure that our students have the scholarship assistance they need to continue their education during this new 'normal' for Trine. Many of our students have had to adjust to not only finishing the year online, but dealing with the hardships that their families have had to endure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. On #GivingTuesdayNow, our donors made a Trine education attainable for many students come fall."
Though the day is over, contributions toward scholarships to help cover the needs of Trine students are still being accepted at alumni.trine.edu/givingtuesdaynow.
