LAGRANGE —The men and women who drive the local LCAT vans and buses will be a little safer now thanks to a grant from the LaGrange County Community Foundation.
LaGrange County Council on Aging, the parent company of LaGrange County Area Transit, received a $4,500 grant from LFFC earmarked to be used to help keep drivers safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. The award was made through the foundation’s Covid-19 Recovery program. Cheri Perkins, executive director of LaGrange County Council on Aging and LaGrange County Area Transit, said the foundation’s grant will be used to install PPE barriers around the drivers in the transit vehicles LCAT uses to transport clients.
In 2019 the LaGrange County Area Transit vehicles made 46,484 trips, driving 587,125 service miles and using almost 47,000 gallons of fuel. LCAT vehicles transport those 60 and older free of charge anywhere within the county. Patrons under 60 pay a set fee for transportation. Trips outside the community can be made for a set fee or donation. LCAT also provides transport for veteran’s appointments at regional VA hospitals by donation.
LaGrange County Council on Aging administers the LCAT program. On average, more than 50 percent of LCATs needs are funded through grants issued by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The remainder of the money needed to successfully operate the transportation program is collected through fares, donations, grants, fundraisers, and an annual donation made by LaGrange County government.
The LaGrange County Council on Aging was started by Eva Connelly in 1975. The agency has grown beyond its simple beginnings, becoming one of the busiest rural transportation companies in the state. For more information about the LaGrange County Council on Aging and LaGrange County Area Transit, call 463-4161 or check out its website at lagrangecoa.org. The Council on Aging also maintains a Facebook page.
The LaGrange County Community Foundation was established in 1991. The foundation webpage said its mission to inspire and sustain generosity, leadership, and service throughout the community by connecting people to charitable causes as well as providing resources to nonprofits.
For more information about the LCCF, call 463-4363 or visit lccf.net.
