ANGOLA — The Bowen Center is still here to help during COVID-19 and is utilizing telehealth services to reach patients in need while abiding by the shelter in place order.
“We at the Bowen Center are proud that we can assist our patients during this unpredictable time,” said Alicia Johnson, Steuben County Director with The Bowen Center. “Our staff have found creative ways to engage our patients in care using telehealth and various virtual platforms.”
Johnson said staff are still available for the community and they want to help anyone in need of services.
“We have noticed an increase in anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation and potential relapse as we practice social distancing,” she said. “We are here to help.”
Referrals can be emailed directly to Johnson, alicia.johnson@bowencenter.org or call 800-342-5653.
