LAGRANGE — A project to create a 17-mile bike and hiking trail through LaGrange County is getting another shot at a $1.5 million grant from LaGrange County.
Back in March, members of LaGrange County Trails, Inc, a local not-for-profit organization created a plan to build a new bicycle and walking trail through the heart of LaGrange County.
The group met with members of LaGrange County government to ask for a grant of $1.5 million from County’s Major Moves fund. That money would be used to purchase the land required to build the new bike and hiking trail.
In order for the county to vote on the proposal, it had to call a meeting at the county’s super committee, a group comprised of all 10 members of the LaGrange County Council and Board of Commissioners. To pass, a supermajority of eight of the 10 members would have to support the idea. That happened, or so it seemed.
But it turns out the March vote was flawed. While the proposal received the eight yes votes, it failed to meet a lesser-known requirement of the rules governing the Major Moves fund that requires that at least two members of the three-member Board of Commissioners approve the proposal. Technically, on that day, that did not happen.
Commissioner Terry Martin voted yes, and Commissioner Dennis Kratz cast the lone no vote. Commissioner Larry Miller did not attend the meeting and did not vote. But the misstep was accidentally overlooked that day, and members of LaGrange County Trails organization walked out of the commissioner’s chambers believing they’d secured the county’s funding they asked for, only to discover three days later the vote was now considered null and void.
Now, the not-for-profit organization is getting another chance. They will return to the Commissioner chambers on Monday, Aug. 10 to once again make their pitch to the super committee. The commissioners and council members will gather after the monthly council meeting to again form a super committee and once again vote on the trails proposal.
The money in the county’s Major Moves fund was given to the county by the state after the sale of the Indiana Toll Road. According to the rules set forth by the state, the money can only be used for projects like infrastructure improvements.
LaGrange County Trails members told the super committee members in March that they planned to use the county money to purchase the Norfolk Southern Railroad corridor through LaGrange County. That railroad line was abandoned by the railroad but it still holds title to most of that land. The group wants to construct the “Hawpatch Trail,” a bike/pedestrian trail that will eventually link Wolcottville, Topeka, and Millersburg in Elkhart County.
Jeff Wingstrom, president of the trails group told the super committee the Hawpatch Trail will provide a substantial economic benefit for local business and tourism and provide a much needed alternate route between C.R. 700S and C.R. 800S for hundreds of bicyclists to travel more safely to work and school in the region.
He also pointed out that The Hawpatch Trail and trails like it were clearly one of the top initiatives brought forward through a study conducted by the LaGrange County Community Foundation and its Vision LaGrange County program. The foundation staff met with and talked to LaGrange County residents about what they would like to see happen to improve the community as LaGrange County moves forward.
“There has been an overwhelming response at public and chamber meetings in favor of trails,” a recent news release from the organization said. “Especially, during and following the COVID-19 crisis, this community needs leaders with vision and purpose; leaders who will vote to improve economic development, safety, and quality of life.”
LaGrange County Trails said it has received dozens of letters in support of its proposed project including letters from the LaGrange County Commissioners, LaGrange County Sheriff, Parkview LaGrange Hospital, LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau, LaGrange County-Purdue Extension, LaGrange County Parks Board, LaGrange County REMC, Dallas, Witmer and Westler Lake Associations, the Chamber of LaGrange County, LaGrange County Community Foundation, LaGrange County Health Officer and other businesses and organizations.
In addition to letters, the group said it has raised nearly $70K from organizations, businesses, and individuals in the community. Organizations who have contributed include the La-Grange County Economic Development Corporation, Milford Township, LaGrange County REMC Operation Round-Up, the Chamber of LaGrange County, LaGrange County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and LaGrange County Community Foundation.
LaGrange County Trails, Inc is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization comprised of eight board members. Board members are not compensated for their service to the organization. In addition to devoting time to the project, all have donated money.
“Major Moves funding is vital to the Hawpatch Trail project,” said Sherryl Rhinesmith, a LaGrange County Trails board member. “Without it, the project will most likely fail as there will be little chance to procure land or obtain match money needed to meet requirements and apply for the State’s Next Level Trail grant of $5 million when it becomes available. Supporters are urged to contact their elected representatives prior to August 10 to ask for a vote in favor of the Hawpatch Trail.”
LaGrange County Trails is urging residents to reach out to LaGrange County’s elected officials and show them their support for using the county’s Major Moves fund to support the creation of a new bike and hiking trail through LaGrange County. For a complete listing of all of LaGrange County’s council members and commissioners, along with their email address and phone numbers, visit LaGrange County’s website at lagrangecounty.org
