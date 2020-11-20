AUBURN — The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor Santa on the Go, a drive-through lights event, at Eckhart Park on Dec. 4-6 and 11-13 from 6-8 p.m.
The event will be held in place of the annual Christmas Walk.
“While we understand that our annual Christmas Walk is a beloved tradition not only for Auburn residents but also for those from surrounding communities, public safety is our top priority,” the parks department said in a news release.
“With DeKalb County now ‘red’ in terms of COVID cases, we knew we couldn’t hold the Christmas Walk without putting people at risk. However, both the parks staff and our sponsor, Metal Technologies, still wanted to bring some holiday cheer to the community, so Santa on the Go was quickly born!”
The event is free, thanks to the sponsorship of Metal Technologies Inc. of Auburn, the department said.
The starting point for the tour is the Eckhart Park entrance at South Cedar Street and Ensley Avenue. Auburn Police Department officers will direct. People attending must stay in their vehicles.
Highlights of the event:
• Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present every night, waving and offering holiday wishes. On Dec. 4, they will have a reindeer with them. Guests are welcome to take photos of Santa from their vehicles.
• Letters for Santa will be collected by the parks staff from children wish to bring them.
• Canned good donations will be collected for a local food bank. Food donations are not required for entry, “but they are encouraged as more have relied on the local food bank than in previous years,” the department said.
This year’s decorations for the “Grinchmas Walk North of Whoville” will not be wasted. The theme will be used in December 2021, so all props are being stored for next year.
For more information, people can follow the City of Auburn’s Facebook or Twitter pages for updates.
