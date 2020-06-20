LAGRANGE — It took a couple of days for LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department crews to get out and assess the damage the large June 10 thunderstorm did to the woods at Maple Wood Nature Center, but their preliminary examination revealed it’s not good.
The park, located just east of LaGrange on C.R. 100S, is home to a 100-acre woods. Wednesday afternoon, the park department’s Naturalist Leslie Arnold walked down the trail and through the woods, shaking her head in disbelief.
Deep in this hardwood forest, at a spot where the trail splits in two, the woods used to be dark and dense, filled with mature maples that create a canopy of leaves so thick sunlight could barely shine through.
No more. The storm changed all that. Now, about a solid acre of woodland was laid wide open. It’s littered with downed trees that are scattered across the forest floor.
When she looks at it, Arnold is at a loss for words.
“It’s not supposed to look like this,” she finally said.
The storm that pummeled Maple Wood and the eastern half of LaGrange County packed sustained winds of up to 90 mph. It was a storm that meteorologists say is fairly common in Indiana, a thunderstorm with high-end winds.
Had the storm been larger, and affected a greater area, it would have been called Derecho, defined as a long-lived large windstorm, said Mark Steinwedel, a staff meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana. “I’m not sure this storm had that kind of reach to meet the definition of a Derecho because it was more localized across Indiana and into northwest Ohio and southern Michigan.”
The storm did more than just knock down a large number of trees at Maple Wood. It felled dozens of mature maples, including several that were growing near the nature center. Several trees toppled and blocked off the entrance to the park.
Those have been removed.
Maple Wood wasn’t the only park to be damaged in the storm. Dallas Lake Park and Delt Church Park also saw a significant number of trees felled by the storm. Parks department crews were able to quickly clean up Dallas Lake and Delt Church and reopen those parks, but Maple Wood is a different story. It may take more than a month to undo the damage and make the park safe for visitors again.
“Maple Wood did suffer a lot of damage due to the storm,” Arnold said. “The driveway and the building itself are clear. But the trail system is another matter. It’s closed and will remain closed for the foreseeable future.”
Windstorms like the one that rolled across the area and hit Maple Wood can do as much damage as a small-scale tornado, Steinwidel said because wind storms present a bigger risk for injury because of how big of an area they cover. He warned people to take large storms like the June 10 storm seriously and follow the same precautions as they would for tornado including sheltering in a basement or a small interior room.
“When you get a 70 or 80 mph wall of wind coming through, it’s going to do the same damage as a lower-end tornado will do, only it’s more widespread,” Steinwidel explained.
Back at Maple Wood, the nature center is back in business, and events scheduled there are going ahead as planned.
But the trail through the woods is a different story.
“We walked back the day after it happened, and honestly, we’re still in shock,” Arnold said. “It’s hard to comprehend the level of damage.”
Now the park is having a problem with storm visitors.
“I’ve watched people walk right around the caution tape,” Arnold said. “Please resist that temptation. There are a lot of widow makers in the woods right now, a lot of trees that are precariously stacked on top of one another. For everyone’s safety, please stay away for right now. We understand that a lot of people are really invested in this property. Believe me, it’s breaking our hearts as well, but for their safety, we’re just asking people to resist the temptation to come here and check it out.”
