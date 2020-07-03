INDIANAPOLIS — A seventh LaGrange County resident has died of COVID-19, the first new death in the four-county area since June 24.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s noon report, a seventh person had died of COVID-19 in LaGrange County.
The region had gone more than a week without a death. Noble County had recorded its 28th death back on June 24.
No other deaths were logged in the area, with Noble County remaining at 28, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at two.
The death comes as new COVID-19 activity in LaGrange County has slowed over recent weeks. In the month between Memorial Day and June 25, the county saw 360 new cases in the month period. New infections have slowed, with the county adding just 45 cases in the week since.
LaGrange County had seen a spike in hospitalizations over the time, with numbers higher than even neighboring Elkhart County, which experienced about five times the number of new cases. About 1-in-5 patients admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 dies, according to state averages.
Locally, the four-county area saw few new cases as of Friday. Noble County increased six cases, while Steuben County increased two cases and LaGrange County added just one case. DeKalb County was unchanged from Thursday.
Statewide, Indiana saw another day of increasing case counts and increasing positivity rate.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that Indiana would only take a half step in its reopening plan, going to a previously nonexistent Stage 4.5 instead of to Stage 5, which represents a full reopening of the state.
On Wednesday, Holcomb said that some recent small rises in cases, hospitalizations and positivity rate were reasons to slow the reopening slightly.
Friday represented another day of small increases for Indiana, which added 528 cases, which was up from both Thursday and Wednesday. In June, the state averaged 367 cases per day, so the total is higher than usual.
The positivity rate — the percentage of tests that come back positive — also increased again on Friday. After daily positivity bottomed out around 3% for several days at the end of June, the rate increased close to 5%, then topped 6% on Wednesday and Thursday and rose to 7.22% on Friday.
That’s the highest positivity rate in almost a month, dating back to June 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.