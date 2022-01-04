INDIANAPOLIS — Looking like a more typical flu season, Indiana's influenza spread rose to "moderate" in the closing weeks of December as rates have continued to tick up across the state.
"Moderate" is the third step up on the state's flu spectrum above "minimal" and "low," as reporting rates crested 3% at the end of December.
In the 12th week of flu monitoring, for the week ended Dec. 25, rates of “influenza-like illness” reported by sentinel outpatient providers was 3.05%, which was up from 2.59% last week.
The rate of influenza-like illness reports at emergency rooms and urgent care centers rose to 3% up from 2.43% the week prior.
After the barely-there 2020-21 flu season last year, flu rates have returned to more normal figures this season, with current numbers running about average compared to other recent years. Flu rates typically spike right at the end of December and then stay elevated through March or April, so Indiana may be on the verge of entering its worst point for the virus right now.
The state had no new flu deaths reported this week, with Indiana remaining at three so far for this season.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, ranging between about 70-150 in an average year. In good years, that number can be lower than 10 deaths, as happened last season, but can top 300 deaths caused by flu in particularly bad years.
Flu is most dangerous to the elderly, people who are immuno-compromised, children under 5 years old — especially those 6 months old and younger — and pregnant women.
Specimens tested at the state health department lab this season have so far only detected strains of Influenza A/H3 seasonal virus, with no other types yet identified in the limited testing the state does.
Influenza A/H3 strains — typically H3N2 — are common during the annual flu season. This year’s flu shot was recommended to protect against an H3N2 strain sourced to Cambodia as one of four types included in the yearly quadrivalent shot.
Weekly flu reports can be found online at in.gov/health/erc/infectious-disease-epidemiology/diseases-and-conditions-resource-page/weekly-influenza-reports/.
