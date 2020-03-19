INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs says its Military Family Relief Fund coronavirus emergency application is available now at in.gov/dva.
The department said the fund will provide undisrupted assistance to veterans and their families during the National Emergency COVID-19 crisis.
Questions can be answered by calling (317) 232-3910.
￼The MFRF eligibility criteria will be adjusted with these changes:
• removal of the requirement that the veteran’s hardship must have occurred as a result of military service;
• removal of the required periods of war or conflict;• Modification of the $2,500 lifetime limit to allow the IDVA director to approve MFRF requests in excess of $2,500; and
• removal of a veteran’s ability to use the fund only to the total of $2,500, allowing veterans who have previously used the fund to apply for the MFRF COVID-19 relief.
These are the new eligibility requirements for the MFRF COVID-19 application:
• A veteran must have written documentation proving that his or her position and/or job has been affected by COVID-19, such as a letter from an employer or supplier.
• Proof of hardship as a result of COVID-19 must include a letter from an employer on official letterhead detailing a period in which the veteran will lose income as a result of COVID-19.
• Applicants applying for the modified emergency grant will authorize the State of Indiana to access their Indiana Department of Workforce Development Unemployment Insurance files by virtue of signing the application.
• Any applicant who does not meet the requirements for the MFRF COVID-19 grant will be directed to complete the original MFRF grant application. Coronavirus emergency applicants are given priority.
• The MFRF COVID-19 grant may be used on a case-by-case basis by families for up to two months of household needs such as food, housing, utilities, medical services, childcare and other essential family support that has become difficult to afford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.