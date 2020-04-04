Fremont Community Schools Superintendent Bill Stitt is a lonely man, and he’s going to remain that way for some time into the future with schools shuttered until the end of this school year.
“I miss the laughter, the love, the learning that happens at Fremont Community Schools,” Stitt said on Friday, reflecting the end of a poem he recently penned to characterize his mood during the school closures that have been forced across Indiana due to COVID-19.
All superintendents of schools serving Steuben County students have been working on plans for continuing with eLearning or remote learning as schools follow Thursday’s order to close yet continue providing an education.
Schools will be allowed to count 160 days as a school year instead of the traditional 180. Waiver days had already been granted in an earlier order by Gov. Eric Holcomb and Superintendent of Schools Jennifer McCormick, who announced the school closing order on Thursday.
Schools are using a variety of methods to continue educating students until the end of the year, which varies by school district.
Fremont
Not all plans have been finalized at Fremont Community Schools, but it is likely the school district will be done earlier than the planned May 22 final day.
“Before all this happened we could have been done quite early,” Superintendent Bill Stitt said. The way it all works out, with the waiver days and eLearning, Fremont’s last student day could end up being May 8.
“We’re still kind of up in the air,” Stitt said.
For the time being, students will start eLearning next week. ELearning will take place four days a week, with Wednesdays off. The Wednesdays will be waiver days.
Next week will be the exception because it is Holy Week. Friday will be the waiver day in observance of Good Friday, which students would not have attended if school was in session.
“We’ve been telling the teachers, just do your best. We know it’s going to be different,” Stitt said. Faculty will be in contact with students through virtual conferencing.
Fremont had not been using eLearning prior to the COVID-19 crisis hit. There were plans in place to move in that direction, then boom, it happened.
“We went from zero to 100 to get there in one day. It wasn’t zero, we were at about 50, but we had been working on it,” Stitt said.
Students and families that have questions or need help as the remainder of the school year progresses can call the administration phone number, which has been set up as a help line. It is 495-5005.
The big question, of course, is going to be graduation.
“We would still like to have a somewhat normal graduation,” Stitt said. He has been working with Fremont High School Principal Mark Sherbondy on a commencement, whether it is virtual or an actual exercise, be it in June, July or August.
“Those kids have worked 13 years, and the parents, too,” Stitt said. “It’s a milestone and we don’t want to take that away. There’s so many unknowns.”
The school will be able to produce transcripts for graduates who will be moving on to college or careers in the military.
“It’s the piece of paper that really matters,” he said.
Hamilton Community Schools
“It’s business as to what has become our new normal,” said Hamilton Community Schools Superintendent Tony Cassel. “It’s not going to change much, just extend out what we are already doing.”
Students at Hamilton have been doing eLearning since mid-March when Cassel announced school would be closed until April 10 due to state mandates prompted by the coronavirus.
Hamilton has been doing eLearning three days a week, taking waiver days on Monday and Friday.
Cassel said the plan is for that to continue.
“We will hit the 160-day requirement this newest executive order lays out,” he said.
There will continue to be extremely limited access to the building, Cassel said, with only those doing state reporting or preparing meals for students coming in and out.
One change will be in meal delivery for students. Instead of daily delivery, there will now be one delivery with five lunches instead.
Cassel sent a video to his staff encouraging them to continue to be innovative and creative through this time.
“This is stretching our teachers to learn new technologies they can use in their instruction,” he said.
The difficulty now, Cassel said, is the teachers are teaching new concepts instead of building on what was taught before they left school so they don’t have that in-person instructional time to gauge a student’s grasp and understanding of what they’re learning.
Nevertheless, he said, they will make the best of it.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County schools will continue an eLearning plan put into place for the month of April.
MSD students are on spring break through Monday, a two-week, extended vacation that uses five of the 20 waiver days provided by the state.
Elearning will take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through the end of May. In total, there will be 24 virtual school days with the last student day on May 28. MSD students will receive 161 instructional days.
“While classroom instruction is the best teaching method for our students, eLearning is the best option during these uncertain times,” said Superintendent Brent Wilson in a letter to families and staff. Following Thursday’s announcement by Holcomb and McCormick, MSD immediately began putting plans in place so information could be sent out Friday morning, said Wilson.
“I commend our state leaders for taking the necessary steps to protect our students and staff members during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wilson said in the letter. He thanked teachers for their commitment to providing quality experiences through eLearning.
“Our experienced teachers are very good at it and our students are comfortable with it,” said Wilson. “I cannot say enough about the time and effort over the past several years that has gone into implementation of our successful eLearning program. I am looking forward to finishing out the school year by concentrating on educational needs of our students instead of worrying about state achievement tests.”
Prairie Heights
Prairie Heights Community Schools will be implement remote learning days three days a week, Tuesday through Thursday, to meet its 20-day requirement, taking the school year to May 28. This begins on April 14.
“ELearning and remote learning is something that our district has not implemented in the past and that has been intentional,” Prairie Heights Superintendent Jeff Reed said in a letter to families. “The Prairie Heights school board, administration and staff believe that the best instruction occurs in the classroom with our outstanding teachers. However, with this unprecedented circumstance, we will do our very best to meet the current state mandates and provide the best education possible through remote learning.”
Next week Prairie Heights teachers will be in school to work on preparing packages for students to implement remote learning, Reed said.
“We are currently determining how many students will be able to access the information electronically and how many will need paper packets. Once we have this information finalized, we will post our plans on social media and also through School Messenger as to how the materials will be distributed and collected,” Reed said.
Teachers will be available to answer questions through school provided email addresses and will also accept phone numbers in an email if a phone call is preferred.
“We ask for your patience as staff will respond in a timely manner,” Reed said.
“High school graduation requirements for our current seniors and credit information for our freshmen, sophomores, and juniors will be made available within the next week by Mr. (Jeremy) Swander through School Messenger and the high school FaceBook page,” Reed said.
Each building principal will be checking voicemail periodically for messages. They may be reached by calling: Swander, high school, jswander@ph.k12.in.us or 351-2106; Andy Arndt, middle school, aarndt@ph.k12.in.us or 351-2334; and Alecia Pfefferkorn, elementary school, apfefferkorn@ph.k12.in.us or 351-2025.
“I acknowledge there are families in our community that are facing many struggles as this pandemic continues to cause physical, social/emotional and economic hardships,” Reed said. “Please do not hesitate to reach out to our school community as we will try our best to help. You will also find contact information for the Bowen Center listed on our school website.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.