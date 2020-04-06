ANGOLA — Steuben County's tally for positive COVID-19 cases is now up to eight but that will differ from what is being reported by the Indiana State Department of Health because testing for these cases came from private labs, it was reported Monday morning.
That differs by two from the six being reported by the state.
"The Steuben County Health Department was notified of four (4) positive COVID-19 test results for Steuben County residents between April 4th to April 5th. All four patients are over the age of 60 years old," the report said. "Steuben County's number of total cases (8) may differ from the official Indiana State Department of Health counts due testing being sent to private laboratories."
The Health Department has been communicating with the patients and the ISDH epidemiologist to identify and monitor any close contacts these people may have had.
The Health Department noted, "All close contacts of the patients have been notified."
As is standard, no additional information about the patients will be released due to patient privacy laws.
The Indiana State Department of Health, in conjunction with the CDC, has released guidance on the voluntary use of a cloth face covering in a public setting. The Steuben County Health Department recommends using a cloth face mask in areas where social distancing is difficult to maintain. Please reserve all medical grade face coverings for healthcare workers.
The Health Department highly recommends the following measures:
• Stay at home.
• Monitor for fever, cough or shortness of breath.
• Maintain social distancing of 6 feet between others.
• Properly and frequently wash your hands.
If you have any questions about coronavirus or COVID-19, please contact the Steuben County Health Department at 668-1000 Ext. 1500.
For COVID-19 information or screening, call Cameron Memorial Community Hospital's COVID-19 Resource Screening line 24 hours a day at 667-5555.
