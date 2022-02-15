AUBURN — The Indiana State Department of Health announced Tuesday that the time for its COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic this week at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds has changed.
Clinics will now be from 2-6 p.m. today through Friday at Middaugh Hall on the fairgrounds campus.
Vaccines will be available to people 5 years of age and older. Booster shots will also be available. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.
Appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Those wishing to receive a vaccine need to enter through the west door off Union Street. Those wishing to be tested will enter through the south door off the parking lot.
